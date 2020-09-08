Kamala Harris' Identity is a Complicated Discussion for Indian Americans

When Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice president pick, there was an outpour of support from many Indian Americans who pledged their votes and dollars to the campaign. But since the news broke, Indian Americans have been having complicated discussions about Harris's identity.

Many Indian Americans tend to lean left and vote for Democratic candidates, says AAPI researcher Karthick Ramakrishnan. He says almost 68 percent of Indian Americans favor Joe Biden. Now that Kamala Harris is on the Democratic ticket, he believes that support will only get stronger.

"We're probably going to see a lot of movement among Indian American donors increasing their support for the Democratic ticket," Ramakrishnan said.

His research shows that Santa Clara County has the highest population of Indian Americans in the United States. Because of that, he believes a lot of money will flow from the county to the Biden-Harris campaign.

But apart from their financial support, some Indian Americans have mixed feelings about Kamala Harris. Ramakrishnan says some members of the Indian-American community were skeptical about how much she talked about her Indian heritage during the presidential campaign.