Kamala Harris' Identity is a Complicated Discussion for Indian Americans
Adhiti Bandlamudi
Harini Krishnan (R), the co-California State Director of South Asians for Biden and a former campaign delegate for Democratic vice presidential nominee U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), poses with a cardboard cut out of Harris with her daughter Janani Krishnan-Jha ahead of the third day of the virtual Democratic National Convention at her home on August 19, 2020 in Hillsborough, California. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.  (Michael Short/Getty Images))

When Presidential candidate Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice president pick, there was an outpour of support from many Indian Americans who pledged their votes and dollars to the campaign. But since the news broke, Indian Americans have been having complicated discussions about Harris's identity.

Many Indian Americans tend to lean left and vote for Democratic candidates, says AAPI researcher Karthick Ramakrishnan. He says almost 68 percent of Indian Americans favor Joe Biden. Now that Kamala Harris is on the Democratic ticket, he believes that support will only get stronger.

"We're probably going to see a lot of movement among Indian American donors increasing their support for the Democratic ticket," Ramakrishnan said.

His research shows that Santa Clara County has the highest population of Indian Americans in the United States. Because of that, he believes a lot of money will flow from the county to the Biden-Harris campaign.

But apart from their financial support, some Indian Americans have mixed feelings about Kamala Harris. Ramakrishnan says some members of the Indian-American community were skeptical about how much she talked about her Indian heritage during the presidential campaign.

"She did not want to lead with her identity," Ramakrishnan said. "Whenever she was asked about it, she would gladly answer and talk about her Indian heritage, but it's not something that she wanted to lead with." He believes that during her vice-presidential campaign she'll be able to talk more freely about her background.

While on the presidential campaign trail, Harris did some campaigning targeting Indian Americans, including talking with Hasan Minhaj on the Patriot Act about her Indian heritage and making dosas with Mindy Kaling in a campaign video that became popular after extensive shares on Facebook by Indian aunties and uncles.

Social media shares do not necessarily translate into votes for every Indian American. Pugal Anbu with the SF Bay Area Tamil Manram, a local group for Indian Americans from the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, believes that Harris's Indian identity isn't enough to sway right-leaning Indian Americans who plan to vote for President Donald Trump in November.

"I personally see this as a battle between right wing versus left wing ideology," Anbu said.

The Trump campaign has also been reaching out to Indian Americans. President Trump visited India in February this year and hosted a 'Howdy Modi event' in 2019, which Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met crowds in Houston. Anbu says Modi and Trump fall along the same political lines.

"Back in India, our prime minister Narendra Modi represents nationalism and right wing policies," Anbu said.

Anbu believes Indians who already lean to the right aren't likely to change party lines solely because Harris is Indian and Harmeet Dhillon, the committeewoman for the California Republican Party, agrees.

"My identity has nothing to do with my position on most issues: taxes, healthcare, education," Dhillion said.

She also argues that, from a politician's standpoint, there aren't enough Indian Americans in the United States to sway an election in either direction.

"They can be helpful in financing, in certain messaging and grassroots organizing in those communities, but [the] one or two percent we're talking about here are not enough to turn out the vote for your 51 percent that you need," Dhillion said. "Pandering to them for political gain is not a winning proposition in the long term."

Pugal Anbu agrees — Indian Americans aren't going to vote in unison — noting there is Kamala Harris on one side and Nikki Haley on the other.

What excites him is that he's slowly seeing his community represented on both sides of the political spectrum — that gives him hope that maybe someday he can see his teenage daughter up there too.

"So far, she was interested in other activities like dance and music, now she seems to be listening to political news too," Anbu said.

He's trying to encourage her to look up to Harris and other Indian American politicians who are making it big, and maybe run for office herself one day.