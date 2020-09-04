Meteorologists Warn of Dangerous Heatwave to Hit Labor Day Weekend

From COVID-19 spread to possible blackouts, there is a lot to worry about when the forecasted heatwave hits. The National Weather Service says the temperatures will climb starting today and should peak by Monday. In Southern California, many temperature records are likely to fall.

Reporter: Angela Corral, KQED

Firefighters Battle Three Major Sets of Wildfires as Heatwave Looms

The heat wave over this Labor Day is expected to bring temperatures in the 90s and 100s in areas where firefighters continue to battle major wildfires. Fire officials say hotter and drier weather could spread current fires or start news ones, but they remain confident in their containment efforts so far.

Reporter: Julie Chang, KQED

Long Beach Councilman on the Pandemic's Impact on Atlantic Avenue

In recent weeks on this show, we've been checking in with people who live and work along Atlantic Avenue in Los Angeles County to see how they're dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Rex Richardson is councilman for the city of Long Beach who represents a stretch of Atlantic Boulevard.

Guest: City of Long Beach Councilman Rex Richardson