California Sees Declines in COVID-19 Positivity Rates and Hospitalizations

California is seeing positive numbers in the fight against coronavirus. Governor Gavin Newsom says there's been a 23% decline in both COVID-19 related hospitalizations and patients admitted into ICUs in the past two weeks.

Utilities Urge Conservation During Upcoming Labor Day Heat Wave

Much of California is expected to face record breaking high temperatures this Labor Day weekend. Utilities are urging energy conservation to avoid energy shortages as temperatures soar.

Reporter: Jacob Margolis, KQED

Congressional Races Heat Up as Election Day Approaches

With election day approaching, congressional races are heating up across the state. Challengers to house incumbents, who might have little name recognition, need to overcome the difficulties of campaigning during a pandemic. That's the task that faces Democrat Phil Arballo who's challenging well-known incumbent and Trump loyalist Devin Nunes in the Central Valley.

Guest: Phil Arballo, Democratic Candidate for CA District 22