Drop in COVID Cases in the Bay Area Allows More Businesses to Reopen

Top state health officials say new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to drop. in Northern California, risk in San Francisco and Napa counties is only considered “substantial” which means schools and some businesses can open sooner.

Central Valley Schools Use Day Camp Loophole to Reopen

Most counties in the Central Valley have been on the state’s COVID-19 watch list for months. For counties where the virus is deemed widespread, schools are not allowed to reopen for in-person lessons, but some schools in Tulare county are partially reopening as day camps.

Reporter: Laura Tsutsui, Valley Public Radio

Velvet Bandit Brightens Streets With Vibrant Illustrations of Our Current Moment

A prolific Northern California street artist has been going out at night and plastering her vibrant illustrations from the Bay Area to Mendocino county. Her work speaks to the moment we are in…offering commentary on life in a pandemic to the death of George Floyd.

Guest: Gabe Meline, KQED