'What's the Point?': After Outbreak, Some Chico State Students Question Continuing Online

When 18-year-old Catrina Maguire moved into her dorm at CSU Chico in mid-August, she was very much looking forward to the traditional college experience.

Her final semester of high school had been abruptly interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. And when everything went online, she ended up finishing the school year from her home in San Francisco's Sunset District that she shares with her parents and five siblings.

"And I don't even have, really, a functioning desk," she said.

Suffice it to say, Maguire was yearning for some independence, and grateful to be among the select students able to live on campus.

In May, California State University Chancellor Timothy White announced that most of the system's 23 campuses would continue to offer classes primarily online for the fall 2020 semester.

But in an announcement in June, CSU Chico President Gayle Hutchinson said the university still planned to offer a limited number of in-person classes and would provide single-room residence hall accommodations for just over 1,000 students — less than 50% of typical occupancy. By August, the school had further reduced that ceiling to just 750 students, or about one-third of normal occupancy.

From the get-go, though, it was clear to Maguire that the traditional college experience wouldn't be in the cards this year.

To encourage social distancing, students were required to sign up for three-hour blocks of time over two days to move into their dorms. They were each allowed only one guest — in Maguire's case, her mom — to help them haul boxes and furniture to their rooms.

Maguire eventually got settled in her dorm in Shasta Hall ahead of the beginning of classes on Aug. 24. And while campus life wasn't exactly what she had once considered normal, she was adjusting.

"We had to wear masks, even in our dorm hallway, so that was a little weird, but I kind of knew to expect that," she said. "I was still able to meet people outside and get food with them and just make sure we kept enough distance."

Then, less than a week after classes started, she got an email from administrators announcing that the university would immediately begin transitioning to fully online classes because of a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. And that meant students like Maguire who had just moved into their dorm rooms would now have to pack up again.

The Outbreak

In a press conference held over Zoom on Sept. 1, CSU Chico President Gayle Hutchinson said the school had followed state and federal guidelines and done everything it could to prevent the coronavirus from spreading across campus. That included limiting the number of in-person classes, significantly reducing the on-campus student population and enforcing social distancing and mask rules.

Hutchinson said the school was put on alert when Butte County public health officials began seeing a sharp increase in cases among young adults.

The county reported a total of 557 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases at the end of August among 18- to 24-year-olds in Butte County, a dramatic increase since the beginning of the month. Most cases were from the Chico area.

"This increase in cases comes just over one week after the start of the CSU, Chico fall semester," officials said in a recent press release. "While BCPH cannot confirm that all cases associated with people ages 18-24 in Chico are college students, the increase in cases does coincide closely with the start of school and the influx of a large number of college-age students."