California Lawmakers Scramble to Pass Reams of Legislation Before End of Session

California lawmakers worked late into Monday night in an last-ditch effort to pass hundreds of bills before the midnight deadline marking the end of the legislative session.

It was a tense end to the session, particularly in the state Senate, where Republicans expressed outrage over a proposal to limit debate in the chamber. The caucus was already upset after Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, tested positive for COVID-19 last week, forcing all caucus members he’d come in contact with to quarantine. All but one had to take part in the final days of the session remotely.

After an extended recess, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego, implored lawmakers to be civil and get back to work.

“I’m going to ask each and every one of you to put aside our hurt feelings, our anger, our frustration. It has clearly been a frustrating year,” Atkins said. But, she warned, “the clock is ticking.”

Time ran out for several high-profile bills, including Senate Bill 731 from state Sen. Steven Bradford, D-Gardena, which would have revoked the certification of police officers convicted of certain crimes. The bill failed to get a final hearing in the Assembly.