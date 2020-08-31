The Plan to Escape Purple

In case you missed it, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new, color-coded plan for reopening California businesses last Friday.

The "Blueprint for a Safer Economy" establishes criteria (and four different colors) for relaxing or tightening COVID-19 restrictions across the state's 58 counties.

The vast majority of California is still in the purple "widespread" designation, which means many nonessential businesses must remain closed.

I sure hope the blueprint helps California get out of this mess much better than the earlier three-phase approach did.