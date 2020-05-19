We're Not Out of the Woods Yet...

With Phase 2 of Gov. Gavin Newsom's reopening plan under way and restrictions easing in the Bay Area, public health experts are hopeful social distancing will continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

How soon restrictions are lifted even further will be determined by how things go under current guidelines.

In other words, don't screw this up, people.

Masks and social distancing are still an essential part of the plans enacted by state and county health officials.

The more doofuses (doofusi?) unsafely crowd around bars in San Francisco's Marina district or beaches in Southern California during a deadly pandemic, the more people will become infected.

And at this point, more infections lead to more deaths, restrictions and economic calamity.