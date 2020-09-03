What Big Basin's Redwoods Mean to You (and Why They'll Be OK)

Big Basin Redwoods State Park was California's first ever state park, established in 1902. And for many of us in the Bay Area, it's a beloved place.

So when the CZU Lightning Complex fire raged through the Santa Cruz mountains, scarring the trees and razing the historic Visitor’s Center there were a lot of feelings — even though it looks like the majority of those majestic trees are going to be just fine.

Some of Big Basin's redwoods are over 300 feet tall, and potentially as ancient as 2,500 years old. Those big, beautiful trees witnessed weddings, family reunions, first camping trips, and so much more. So we asked you for your treasured memories and photographs of Big Basin on KQED News' Instagram, so we could showcase them here.

Scroll down for more, and to read about how California's increasingly devastating wildfires might affect special places like Big Basin.

Big Basin is so near and dear to our family's hearts. Exposing nature to our boys of color is our way of breaking social barriers and constructs. They’ve learned to love and respect nature which in turn they can apply to their fellow human. —Jessica Vans (Instagram: @cocovans123)

The wildfires pouring smoke into the Bay Area are a painful reminder of our state's relationship to wildfire. The redwood trees have survived hundreds of fires — forestry experts estimate there was a fire every nine to 25 years based on samples from the trees themselves — but the effect of these fires on humans is often painful and scary.

We have always loved the power of the California redwoods, but there was something special about that park. [On our first visit] my mom also invited one of my friends to join us camping. My friend took my mom up on that offer ... We had a great time just being in the beauty, walking the trails, sipping coffee by the fire under the redwoods. She and I were married four years later. Big Basin will always have a special place in my heart. — Nick (Instagram: @minusnick)

And these fires are different from what California saw historically. Before, fires were frequent and low intensity. They actually help keep the forest healthy, cleaning out the understory — the underlying layer of vegetation— and helping redwoods and sequoias to sprout new seeds.

Big Basin was the first place I recall going camping as a kid nearly 60 years ago. It was a favorite hiking and courting spot as a young adult. The smell of redwood is magical! It's also where I learned about poison oak the hard way. So grateful that some its ancient giants survived! — Lisa (Instagram: @technicolor.kid)

After decades of fire suppression, fuel has built up in many forests, making current fires burn hotter and more intensely. To make matters worse, climate change has dried out the land, and led to hotter, drier summers.

Big Basin means so much to me. I’ve gone solo camping and forgotten my sleeping bag. I met a little girl there while hiking with my now husband who inspired us to have a child of our own. I’ve hiked from the general store to the Pacific Ocean. I’ve had to hike from Hollow Tree Trail back to Huckleberry campsite in the dark because we were having too much fun and lost track of time. I learned there that I could use Fritos as a fire starter. Not to mention the endless epic conversations that go on and on at night around the fire. Ecstatic to hear the redwoods survived. —Jennifer Lynn Sharpe

Even though the CZU Lightning Complex wildfire was devastating, don't despair! It looks like most of Big Basin's trees survived. They'll be sprouting new green foliage in a few months and over time the charred bark will get absorbed.

There are solutions to the state's wildfire problems, but some of them are difficult to talk about. There may be places that aren't safe to build or rebuild homes, for one. Another is to strengthen building codes to make new homes more fire resistant.