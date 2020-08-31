Imagining a Greenbelt to Surround And Protect Paradise from Wildfires

Deadline Nears for Lawmakers to Pass Eviction Moratorium

A new state law would ban evictions for tenants who miss paying their rent due to pandemic-related hardships, like company layoffs or wage reductions. Those protections would largely be in place until the end of January.

Reporter: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez, KQED

Hot, Dry Weather Expected to Return to California

Fire crews have been able to take advantage of cooler temperatures and higher humidity, but that’s about to change. The National Weather Service says a high pressure system will keep the air hot and dry for the next week or so.

Reporter: Angela Corral, KQED

Imagining a Greenbelt to Protect and Surround Paradise from Future Wildfires

It’s been nearly two years since the Camp fire raced through the Butte County town of Paradise. 85 people were killed and nearly all buildings in town were destroyed. Now the rebuilding is underway. Community leaders are looking at new ideas to make sure how they rebuild will protect Paradise when the next wildfire fire comes.

Guest: Laura Bliss, Bloomberg City Lab