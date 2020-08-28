Foster Farms Poultry Processing Plant Ordered to Shut Down

Amidst a massive COVID 19 outbreak among workers, Merced County health officials in the Central Valley have ordered a Foster Farms poultry processing plant to shut down.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

Newsom Boosts Funding to Aid Early Release Efforts Across State Prisons

California is releasing thousands of inmates in state prisons early. Governor Gavin Newsom says California will commit 15 million dollars to help formerly incarcerated people re-enter society.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

Bonny Doon Mountain Community Bands Together to Battle the Flames

As hundreds of wildfires burned across California, fire crews were stretched thin. Many Santa Cruz County residents came together to defend their mountain community.

Reporter: Hannah Hagemann, KQED