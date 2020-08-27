Hoping for Nothing but Net

Saying they are "tired of the killings," professional athletes have taken their toughest stance yet to stand up for racial justice.

The Milwaukee Bucks refused to play their playoff game to protest the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Other walkouts and postponements followed in basketball, soccer, tennis and baseball – including the San Francisco Giants.

And while peaceful protest is essential, the power of sports superstars can't be underestimated.

I sure hope this increased attention will help stop senseless shootings of Black people at the hands of police.