FEMA Disaster Assistance in California: How Fire Survivors Can Apply

If you've been impacted by the recent lightning-sparked wildfires burning in and around the Bay Area, you can now register for disaster-related financial assistance though the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in partnership with California's Office of Emergency Services.

Grants are available for those impacted by the ongoing wildfires affecting Lake, Monterey, Napa, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties — which have so far collectively forced at least 170,000 residents to evacuate and destroyed more than 1,200 homes and other buildings.

FEMA’s financial assistance can help cover expenses including rent, home repair or replacement and other needs — such as child care, medical and dental expenses.

Remember: This assistance is available for survivors of the California wildfires that began Aug. 14, not for pandemic-related needs.

