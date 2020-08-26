Good Weather, Reinforcements Aiding Battle to Control Huge Bay Area Wildfires

Firefighters hard-pressed by some of the largest wildfires in California history scrambled Wednesday to take advantage of cooler weather and an influx of aid as they carved and burned containment lines around the flames to prevent more land from burning.

Progress was made on three major sets of fires around the Bay Area, with firefighters slowly increasing containment of the blazes, and authorities making plans to allow tens of thousands of residents to return to their homes.

“Every percent of containment is hours and hours of sweat and blood up on those lines,” Jonathan Cox, a deputy chief with Cal Fire, said Tuesday evening.

Since Aug. 15, hundreds of lightning-sparked fires across California have scorched some 1.3 million acres, an area about the size of Delaware.

The blazes have killed at least seven people, burned about 1,700 homes and other buildings, and forced roughly 170,000 residents to evacuate.

The massive fires across the state — coming much earlier in the season than expected — have pushed crews to the breaking point, with more than 14,000 firefighters battling the blazes while continuing to deal with COVID-19 complications that are preventing inmate crews from assisting on the frontlines.