For Aída Hurtado, Voting Is Nothing Short of an ‘Assertion of Your Humanhood’

“I think every time I've voted, I've always cried," said the prominent feminist scholar and UC Santa Barbara professor of Chicana/o Studies.

Hurtado feels the combined weight of generations of women, immigrants and people of color who have fought hard for people like her to be able to vote.

“The act of voting is an assertion of your humanhood and of your right to determine your destiny,” Hurtado said. “All those monumental decisions are encapsulated in that little ‘x’ in this tiny little booth with a crooked little pencil that you put a mark on.”

Hurtado's parents were both farmworkers. She said they came to the U.S. from Mexico because they wanted their kids to have an education.

“My dad worked very long hours during the week," Hurtado said. “But on Sunday, that would be his thing: watching baseball and reading three newspapers.”