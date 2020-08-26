Firefighters Make Progress During Cooler Calm Weather

Containment continues to steadily grow against the LNU, CZU and SCU fires because of cooperative weather conditions and the hard work of firefighters. But the scope of damage from these blazes and hundreds of others burning around the state is staggering.

Squaw Valley Resort To Change Racist Name

That’s a piece a tape from the 1960 Winter Olympics held in a Lake Tahoe area ski resort. The resort will soon get a new name, one that’s not offensive to Native American women.

Reporter: Ezra David Romero, CapRadio

State Finds Discrimination Against Black and Disabled Students In Three School Districts

The state justice department has reached settlements with three California school districts over discriminatory treatment of Black students and students with disabilities.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

'Black Thriving Initiative' Seeks to Confront Racism at UC Irvine

UC Irvine here in Southern California has a tiny number of Black students compared to most other UC campuses. In response, UCI has launched an initiative to boost the recruitment of Black students and faculty, and help them succeed once they’re on campus.

Reporter: Danielle Chiriguayo, KCRW