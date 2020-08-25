More Than a Million Acres Scorched as Help Arrives from Out of State

Over One Million Acres Scorched as Help Arrives From Out of State

Firefighters are making some progress in containing the enormous wildfires burning in a ring around the Bay Area, but the toll has been immense. Governor Gavin Newsom reports 1.2 million acres have burned and at least 1,200 homes and other structures have been destroyed or damaged. Seven people have also died because of the blazes.

Lake County Bulldozer Cafe Feeds Evacuees and Firefighters

Near the LNU Lightning Complex Fire, a cafe owner who also operates a firefighting bulldozer will cut you a fire break and then serve you breakfast.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Affirmative Action Ban Restricts Minority's Access to College

In the coming election, voters will decide whether to undo Proposition 209, a landmark ban on affirmative action passed by California voters in 1996. A new report out is the most detailed analysis yet of how Proposition 209 affected people of color trying to get into the UC system.

Guest: Zach Bleemer, U.C. Berkeley’s Center for Studies in Higher Education