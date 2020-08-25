SF Landlords of Single-Family Homes Can't Triple Rent to Force Tenants Out, Court Rules

Can landlords double, triple or even quadruple a tenant's rent just to force them to leave?

Not in San Francisco.

Landlord and realtor groups lost a lawsuit on Friday which was seeking to overturn a city law passed in January 2019. That law bars landlords of single-family homes from raising a tenant's rent to an exorbitant amount in order to "circumvent" eviction protections.

City Attorney Dennis Herrera hailed the decision as a win for tenants.

"It shocks the conscience to think a landlord would double or triple somebody’s rent to circumvent eviction regulations and force a tenant out. It’s predatory, and it’s not allowed in San Francisco," Herrera said in a statement. "I’m pleased we were able to protect San Francisco’s common-sense regulations that prohibit this dangerous ploy — particularly given the economic and health threats we’re all facing.”