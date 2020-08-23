Firefighters to Arrive from Out of State as Fires Break State History Records

The National Weather Service issued a "red flag warning" across the entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast, warning that fast-moving storms and dry lightning may strike between 5 a.m. Sunday, and 5 p.m. Monday.

Mark Brunton, a battalion chief for Cal Fire, said winds can blow a fire in any direction and while he’s confident firefighters did the most with the time they had to prepare, he’s not sure what to expect. “There’s a lot of potential for things to really go crazy out there,” he said.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said firefighters and aircraft from at least 10 states began arriving on Friday. Newsom said he was also reaching out to Canada and Australia for help.