Lightning strikes last weekend sparked hundreds of fires burning throughout California. The wildfires have burned nearly one million acres statewide according to the Associated Press. Three groups of fires burning south, east and north of San Francisco are forcing thousands to evacuate and have killed at least five.
Firefighters to Arrive from Out of State as Fires Break State History Records
The National Weather Service issued a "red flag warning" across the entire San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast, warning that fast-moving storms and dry lightning may strike between 5 a.m. Sunday, and 5 p.m. Monday.
Mark Brunton, a battalion chief for Cal Fire, said winds can blow a fire in any direction and while he’s confident firefighters did the most with the time they had to prepare, he’s not sure what to expect. “There’s a lot of potential for things to really go crazy out there,” he said.
Gov. Gavin Newsom said firefighters and aircraft from at least 10 states began arriving on Friday. Newsom said he was also reaching out to Canada and Australia for help.
Latest Developments
When separate fires are burning near each other Cal Fire often dubs them "complexes." There are three such massive groups of fires currently burning in and around the Bay Area:
- LNU Lightning Complex: Sonoma, Napa, Solano, Yolo, Lake counties (including the Hennessey, Gamble, Walbridge, Meyers and Green fires)
- SCU Lightning Complex: Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Stanislaus counties (including fires in the Deer, Calaveras and Canyon zones)
- CZU August Lightning Complex: San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties (including the Warnella, Waddell fires)
LNU Lightning Complex
Click on each of the following links to see each county's evacuation updates: Napa County, Solano County, Lake County, Yolo County and Sonoma County.
The LNU complex of fires, ignited by lightning strikes in Napa early Monday morning, consists of seven separate blazes raging across five different counties, including Sonoma, Napa, Solano and small sections of Yolo and Lake counties. As of Sunday the fire complex had grown to more 341,243 acres. So far, the blazes have claimed the lives of five people and destroyed nearly 845 homes and other buildings, while continuing to threaten 30,500 more structures. The fires were 17% contained as of Sunday morning.
SCU Complex
The SCU Lightning Complex is approximately 20 separate fires broken into three zones: the Canyon, Calaveras Zone and Deer zones. As of Saturday morning, the fires had collectively burned 339,968 acres — the seventh-largest complex in California history — and were 10% contained, Cal Fire said. The blazes are largely burning in steep, rugged terrain in mostly less populous areas across Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties, and have led to some evacuation orders, mainly near San Jose. The fires have so far destroyed five structures and are threatening more than 20,265 others.
CZU Lightning Complex
The CZU August Lightning Complex consists of multiple smaller lightning-sparked fires in the Santa Cruz mountains that merged into a massive blaze in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties, forcing more than 77,000 residents to evacuate, including the entire UC Santa Cruz campus. As of Sunday morning, the fires had burned 71,000 acres and were 8% contained.
Additional Reporting from the Associated Press