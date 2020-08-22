Fires Break State History Records as Blazes and Smoke Continue

LNU Lightning Complex

Click on each of the following links to see each county's evacuation updates: Napa County, Solano County, Lake County, Yolo County and Sonoma County.





The LNU complex of fires, ignited by lightning strikes in Napa early Monday morning, consists of seven separate blazes raging across five different counties, including Sonoma, Napa, Solano and small sections of Yolo and Lake counties. As of Saturday the fire complex had grown exponentially to more than 314,207 acres, making it the 10th largest group of fires in state history, Cal Fire reported. So far, the blazes have claimed the lives of five people and destroyed nearly 560 homes and other buildings, while continuing to threaten 30,500 more structures. The fires were 15% contained as of Saturday morning.

Also Saturday morning, Cal Fire Chief Sean Kavanaugh said the #LNULightningComplex in the North Bay Area is now the second-largest wildland fire in state history.