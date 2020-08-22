Fires Break State History Records as Blazes and Smoke Continue

Lightning strikes last weekend sparked hundreds of fires burning throughout California. Wildfires continue to burn causing evacuations and smoke throughout the Bay Area. Three groups of fires burning south, east and north of San Francisco are forcing thousands to evacuate and have killed at least five.
On Friday, those fires broke state historical records. The SCU Lightning Complex fire burning east of San Francisco and the slightly smaller LNU Lightning Complex in the Napa and Sonoma area are among the ten largest wildfires in state history.