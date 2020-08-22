Impoverished SF Communities Get New Air Quality Sensors — Just in Time for Smoke-Clogged Skies

Now that effort is expanding into low-income San Francisco communities. On Thursday, Brightline Defense Executive Director Eddie Ahn climbed ladders and clambered onto rooftops in San Francisco's Tenderloin, Mid-Market and South of Market neighborhoods, working to install more than a dozen air-quality sensors near SRO hotels, and some parks — like Boedekker Park in the Tenderloin — where SRO tenants frequent.

The device is rectangular and white, about half the size of a shoebox but similar in shape, with antennae and a solar panel attached to it. Ahn zip ties the device to nearby poles, and links it via the internet to a web page that shows refreshed air-quality readings once every hour.

Measuring the air near SRO hotels is especially important, Ahn said, because they can be so densely populated. San Francisco has hundreds of SRO hotels, which each can have as many as 200 living units, many with families packing into a single room. These impoverished communities are located very close to congested traffic, which chokes their air far more regularly than wildfires.

With wildfire smoke, "people feel it as soon as you can even feel it inside your apartment building, you don't even have to step out into the street. But also, the other major issues identified today have been traffic congestion, construction impacts," Ahn said, so "knowing the air in which they breathe, in which they absorb over a very long period of time and how it shapes their long term life expectancy, is something that everybody should have a right to."

Ahn said Brightline Defense's effort to measure air quality near SRO hotels may also expand into Chinatown with the help of the Chinatown Community Development Center, which operates SRO buildings in the neighborhood.

Any effort to improve air quality would be welcome by Jun Tan, a father of a 7-year-old who lives with his wife and daughter in a Chinatown SRO. A custodian, Tan said sheltering-in-place in his single room, with his family, led to hotter-than-usual conditions.

"It is hard with the current bad air quality and ashes," Jun said, "because now we have to close the only window we have."