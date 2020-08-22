U.S. Rep Adam Schiff, DNC Takeaways, Women Voting and Political Power

House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff on Election Security, DNC and Federal Aid

This week, the Senate Intelligence Committee released a bipartisan, final report on Russian efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential race. The report confirmed that Russia not only meddled in the election to help Donald Trump win the presidency but also that Paul Manafort and other Trump campaign advisors had extensive contacts with Russian operatives and shared information such as polling data with them. Congressional lawmakers also summoned U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify on Capitol Hill today and Monday about controversial changes he authorized that have led to mail delivery delays, service reductions and warnings that mail-in ballots may not arrive in time to be counted for the November election. DeJoy announced this week that the service changes would be suspended until after the election. Meanwhile, more than one million workers filed new claims for state unemployment benefits last week, including more than 201,000 in California, as Congress and the White House remain at odds over a new round of federal aid.

Guest:

U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank)

Democrats Wrap Unconventional Convention while Trump Holds Rallies

On Thursday, the Democrats wrapped the first all-virtual national political convention. The four-day convention was scheduled to be held in Milwaukee but was scrapped because of concerns of holding such a large gathering in the midst of the pandemic. On Wednesday night, California Senator Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman and first Asian American to accept the vice presidency nomination from a major political party, joining Joe Biden as his running mate. The virtual convention featured not only impassioned speeches from Democratic heavyweights such as Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren, but also endorsements of Joe Biden by Republicans like former Ohio governor John Kasich and Colin Powell. A diverse group of Americans also gave personal testimonials of the impact that President Trump’s policies have had on them and their families. Meanwhile, President Trump held rallies in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Minnesota on the opening night of the Democratic National Convention, followed by rallies in Arizona and Pennsylvania where he denounced Biden, accusing him of wanting to raise taxes, weaken border security and “kill the stock market.”

Guests:

Guy Marzorati, politics and government reporter, KQED

Lanhee Chen, fellow, Hoover Institution

On Anniversary of Women’s Right to Vote, New Challenges Loom

This week marked the 100-year anniversary of women’s right to vote and they’ve used it in increasing numbers. In fact, for the past 40 years, more women have voted in every single presidential election than men. And despite a record number of women in Congress today, along with the selection of California senator Kamala Harris on a history-making presidential ticket, women still face daunting challenges to winning elected office or even casting a ballot in some states that have imposed restrictions on voting, from stringent voter ID laws to closing polling places.