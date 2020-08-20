Before the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Scott and Marisa discuss the week's program and Senator Kamala Harris' vice presidential acceptance speech. Addisu Demissie, senior advisor for the convention, joins to talk about his work planning the unprecedented virtual event and Rep. Ro Khanna discusses the party platform debate and Harris' speech.
Political Breakdown
Democratic Convention Special with Addisu Demissie and Ro Khanna
29 min
Senator from California and Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, being held virtually amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on August 19, 2020. (Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images)
