Northern California Grapples With Heavy Smoke, High Temperatures, and Dozens of Wildfires

Hundreds of wildfires are burning across the state. The largest are concentrated in Northern California around the Bay Area, where residents are also grappling with high temperatures, and the looming threat of power outages.

Rural Evacuees Pull Together at Santa Cruz Fairgrounds

Meanwhile, a group of fires has burned 25,000 of acres in Santa Cruz and San Mateo Counties and also triggered widespread evacuations of both people and livestock from far flung rural areas.

Reporter: Hannah Hagemann, KQED

Texas, Arizona, Nevada Send Engines to California Wildfires

The fires have placed enormous pressure on emergency responders, pushing CALFIRE and the state’s Office of Emergency Services to request 375 engines from other states and the federal government.

Reporter: Nina Sparling, KQED

Helicopter Pilot Killed During Firefighting Water Drop Mission

A helicopter pilot was killed yesterday while fighting a fire in the Central Valley. 52 year-old Mike Fournier from Rancho coucamonga was on a water drop mission near Fresno when his helicopter crashed.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED