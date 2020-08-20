KQED is a proud member of
What You Need to Know: Bay Area Lightning Fires

Matthew GreenMichelle Wiley
A home burns in Vacaville on August 19, 2020, where the Hennessey Fire is raging. The fire is one of seven blazes that's part of the LNU Lightning Complex fires. (Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images)

A series of wildfires sparked by lightning over the weekend has spread rapidly across wide stretches of the outer Bay Area, as fire crews contend with high winds, dry air and triple-digit temperatures amid a nearly week-long heat wave. As of early Wednesday, thousands of residents from the North Bay to the Peninsula were ordered to evacuate in the face of three major groupings — or complexes — of fires blazing across the region.

This post will be updated when new information is made available. Here's the latest on the three fire complexes:

LNU Lightning Complex

24-hour information line: 707-967-4207

Cal Fire incident information page

Cal Fire LNU Twitter Feed

The LNU complex of fires, ignited by a barrage of lightning strikes in Napa early Monday morning, consists of seven separate blazes burning in five different counties — including Sonoma, Napa, Solano and small sections of Yolo and Lake counties, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday.

Acreage and containment

Together, the fires had burned an estimated 46,225 acres as of Wednesday morning, scorching 14,000 acres overnight, with one fire — dubbed the Hennessey Fire — spreading rapidly toward Vacaville, according to Cal Fire, which reported zero percent containment.

Casualties and damage update

At least 50 structures have been destroyed, 50 others damaged and 1,900 more are under threat. Roughly 575 firefighting personnel are battling the blazes and no firefighter injuries have yet been reported, Cal Fire said. There have been no reported casualties.

Evacuation orders and emergency shelters

Firefighters and law enforcement officials are asking people in impacted areas to closely follow evacuation orders. A “high-low” siren will be used to alert residents it is time to leave, Cal Fire said.

Because of the direction of the winds, areas to the south of active fires are of most concern, and most liable to be ordered to evacuate, officials said.

Solano County

For questions related to the LNU Lightning Fire evacuations in Solano County, call 707-784-1634 or 707-784-1635. Updated evacuation information can also be found on the Solano County Sheriff's Twitter feed. See a map of evacuation orders here.

Mandatory evacuation orders (for an “immediate threat to life”)

  • West of Blue Ridge Road to 505 and north of Cherry Glen Road to Highway 128
  • Shelton Lane and north/West on Browns Valley Rd. in Vacaville
  • Rockville Rd. / Suisun Valley Rd. / Gordon Valley Rd. / Wooden Valley Rd. / Clayton Rd. and Mankas Corner.
  • English Hills area north of Vacaville
  • Residential areas east of Interstate 80 and north of Manuel Campos Road
  • Residential areas west of Highway 80 off of Hilborn and Lyon roads
  • Residential areas near Rancho Solano Parkway.
  • Areas south of Alamo from I-80 to the Putah Creek Canal (SID Canal near Marna)

Napa County 

Mandatory evacuation orders:

    • Highway 128 from Lower Chiles Valley Road to Monticello Road
    • Highway 128 from Chiles Pope Valley Road to Lower Chiles Valley Road
    • Chiles Pope Valley Road from Highway 128 to Lower Chiles Valley Road
    • All of Hennessey Ridge Road.
    • From Moskowite Corner to Wooden Valley Rd, Including the community of Circle Oaks
    • Atlas Peak from the Bubbing Well Pet Cemetary at 2462 Atlas Peak Rd to the dead end
    • From Loma Vista Rd / Soda Canyon Rd to the dead end.
    • All of Steele Canyon Rd from Hwy 128 to and including the Berryessa Highlands Subdivison
    • Wragg Canyon Rd - from Hwy 128 to the end of the road, including Pleasure Cove Resort
    • Chiles Pope Valley Road - From Lower Chiles Valley Road to Pope Canyon Road
    • Hidden Valley Lake and Jerusalem Valley areas of Lake County. This includes residents living North of Butts Canyon Road, South of Hofacker Ln to Morgan Valley Rd, East of Hwy. 29 and West of the Lake/Napa County line.

Evacuation warnings (potential threat to life and/property):

  • The Evacuation order on Monticello Road from Vichy Ave to Silverado Trail is now an evacuation warning.
  • Ink Grade – from Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road.
  • Howell Mountain Road – From Pope Valley Road to White Cottage Road.

Sonoma County:

See updated county evacuation information here and an evacuation map here.

Mandatory Evacuation Orders:

  • 8/18/2020 11:00 pm – Zone D (1-5): East of the Sonoma Coast from Fort Ross Road to the Russian River, north and East of the Russian River, to south of Sweetwater Springs Road. and south of Fort Ross Rd.
  • 8/18/2020 8:05 pm – Zone 1B3: East of Sewell Road and King Ridge Road, North of Old Cazadero Road and Austin Creek (the actual creek) and east of Austin Creek through the recreation area. West of Austin Creek and Wal Bridge Ridge. South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road.
  • 8/18/2020 6:26 pm – Zone 2E: South of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road, west of West Dry Creek Road and Westside Road, north of Sweetwater Springs Road and McCray Ridge Road, east of the east Austin Creek (the actual creek).

Evacuation Warnings:

If you are in any of the following areas,be prepared to evacuate should a mandatory order be issued.

  • 8/19/2020 12:43 pm – Zone 1E3: All areas south of the Russian River. West of Bohemian Hwy. North and East of Coleman Valley Road and Willow Creek Road.
  • 8/19/2020 12:43 pm – Zone 1E1: All areas south and west of Willow Creek Road North of Coleman Valley Rd. and Wright Hill Road East of the California Coastal National Monument (BLM property).
  • 8/19/2020 12:43 pm – Zone 4B1: (Northern Forestville) All areas south of River Road from Martinelli Road to the intersection of River Rd at Trenton Rd. West of Covey Road North of Front Street. / Hwy. 116 East of Martinelli Road.
  • 8/19/2020 12:43 pm – Zone 2K2: East of the Russian River to the Windsor Town limits. North of where Windsor River Road dead ends extending west to the Russian River.
  • 8/19/2020 9:06 am – Zone 1F1: All areas east of Bohemian Hwy. North of Graton Road and Harrison Grade Road West of Harrison Grade Road, Green Valley Road, and Hwy. 116 South of the Russian River.
  • 8/19/2020 9:06 am – Zone 1F2: All areas south of the Russian River. East and North of Hwy. 116 (Pocket Canyon). West of Martinelli Road.
  • 8/19/2020 9:06 am – Zone 4A1: All areas East of the Russian River. North of River Road. West of Trenton Healdsburg Rd. and Eastside Road South of the area between the western dead end of Windsor River Road and the Russian River.
  • 8/18/2020 9:51 pm – Zone 2K1: All areas North and East of Westside Road, south of Hwy. 101 and west of the Russian River.
  • 8/18/2020 8:05 pm – Zone 1C2: West of South Fork Gualala River, north of Fort Ross Road, south of Stewarts Point Skaggs Springs Road.

Evacuation centers and animal shelters

Solano County

  • Padan School: 200 Padan School Rd., Vacaville
  • Fairmont School at 1355 Marshall Rd., Vacaville
  • Sierra Vista School at 301 Bel Air Dr., Vacaville.
  • Joseph Nelson Community Center at 611 Village Dr., Suisun.
  • Ulatis Community Center at 1000 Ulatis Drive and McBride Senior Center at 91 Town Square Place.
  • Will C. Wood High School at 998 Marshall Rd, Vacaville.
  • Lambrecht Fields - Petersen Road, Suisun City
  • Rodriguez High School, Fairfield
  • Fairfield High School

Animal shelters:

  • Guru Nanak Sikh Temple at 2948 Rockville Rd. in Fairfield will be open at for service animals only.
  • Large animals can be taken to the Solano County Fairgrounds in Vallejo. Small pets can be taken to the Solano County Animal Shelter 2510 Claybank Rd.

Napa County

Evacuation centers:

  • Crosswalk Community Church at 2590 First Street in Napa

Animal shelters:

  • Napa County Animal Shelter at 942 Hartle Court in Napa

Sonoma County

Evacuation centers:

Animal Shelters:

  • The Sonoma County Fairgrounds is sheltering large animals.

Additional useful links with updated info

SCU Complex

Information line: 669-247-7431

Cal Fire incident information page

Updated information also available here.

Cal Fire update: The SCU Lightning Complex is approximately 20 separate fires broken into three zones; the Canyon Zone, the Calaveras Zone and the Deer Zone. The fires continue to burn in steep, rugged terrain in multiple locations across Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties.

Some of the terrain has little to no fire history with ample fuel build up, conducive to extreme fire growth. Overnight, crews saw critical rates of spread and medium range spotting.

Increasing west winds tested containment lines in all zones and had crews actively engaged in structure protection. Westerly onshore winds are forecasted to increase today, and while temperatures will be a few degrees cooler with slightly higher humidity, those changes will be negated by the stronger onshore flow.

Acreage and containment

As of Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., the SCU Complex was 85,000 acres and 5% contained, Cal Fire reported.

Casualties and damage update

No structures had been damaged or destroyed as of Wednesday afternoon, but approximately 1,200 structures are threatened by the fires. Two firefighters have been injured.

Evacuation orders and emergency shelters

Santa Clara County

Evacuation orders:

  • North of Hwy 130 to Santa Clara County Line
  • West of San Antonio Valley Rd.
  • West of Mines Rd. to Santa Clara County Line
  • East of 3 Springs Rd. and Mt. Hampton Rd.
  • South of Santa Clara County Line
  • East of Ed Levine County Park, Felter Rd., Sierra Rd., Toyon Ave., and Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.
  • West of fire perimeter
  • North of Mt. Hamilton Rd. to Three Springs Rd.
  • South of Santa Clara County Line

Evacuation warnings:

  • North of Metcalf Rd. & San Felipe Rd., east to the county line
  • East of San Antonio Valley Rd. to Del Puerto Canyon Rd. to the county line
  • East of San Jose city limits
  • South of Mt. Hamilton Rd.

Alameda County

Evacuation orders:

  • Frank Raines Park to Mines Road Del Puerto Canyon Road 1 mile to Mines Road
  • All evacuation orders on Welch Creek Rd. have been lifted as of 08/19/20 at 2 p.m.

Evacuation warnings:

  • City of Fremont - Mill Creek Road

Contra Costa County

  • All evacuation orders for the Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek Road have been lifted, as of 08/19/20 at 3:45 p.m.

Evacuation Center: Creekside Middle School 535 Peregrine Dr. Patterson, CA 94363

CZU Lightning Complex

Cal Fire information line: 831-335-6717

Cal Fire incident information page

Acreage and containment

The CZU fire has burned 10,000 acres and is 0% contained, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Casualties and damage update

So far, there has been no reported damage. However, the fires are threatening 6,000 structures.

There have been no listed casualties from the CZU complex fire, but Cal Fire has confirmed three injuries among first responders.

Evacuation orders

San Mateo County

Evacuation orders:

  • Communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park Area (Zone SMC E018)
  • Pescadero Creek County Park Area (Zone SMC E024)
  • Butano Community Area (Zone SMC E098)
  • Butano State Park Area including Barranca Knolls Community (Zone SMC E019)
  • Butano Creek Drainage (Zone SMC E055)
  • South Skyline Blvd. Area near Highway 9 (SMC E049)
  • Russian Ridge Open Space Reserve Area (Zone SMC E027)
  • Middleton Tract Area (Zone SMC E044)
  • Portola Redwoods State Park and the Portola Heights
  • Community Area (Zone SMC E048)

Santa Cruz County

Evacuation orders:

  • Waterman Gap Loop, Upper HWY 236, Boulder Creek Golf Course, Heartwood Hill, Lodge Road, Community of Little Basin, Lower China Grade, Upper China Grade, Community of Kings Hwy, Lower Jamison Creek, Gallion Heights, Fallen Leaf Neighborhood, Foxglove Lane (Zones CRZ10, CRZ13, BOU36, BOU20, BOU30, BOU31, BOU36, BOU37, BOU21)
  • Saratoga Toll Road, San Lorenzo Park, Riverside Grove-Community of Teilh Drive, Wildwood Road (BOU38, BOU39, BOU40, BOU41, BOU42, BOU43)
  • Everyone on Empire Grade Road, from Felton Empire north, all of Pine Flat Road, all of Ice Cream Grade, Bonny Doon Road, in between Pine Flat Road, Martin Road, and all associated side streets are under an evacuation order.
  • Bonny Doon south of Ice Cream Grade, to include Pine Flat Road South is now under an evacuation order. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

Evacuation warnings:

  • All areas adjacent to the Bonny Doon and San Lorenzo Valley should be prepared to evacuate if necessary. (CRZ7, CRZ8)

Emergency shelters

No animal shelters have been listed yet.

