What You Need to Know: Bay Area Lightning Fires

LNU Lightning Complex

24-hour information line: 707-967-4207

Cal Fire incident information page

Cal Fire LNU Twitter Feed

The LNU complex of fires, ignited by a barrage of lightning strikes in Napa early Monday morning, consists of seven separate blazes burning in five different counties — including Sonoma, Napa, Solano and small sections of Yolo and Lake counties, Cal Fire officials said Wednesday.

Acreage and containment

Together, the fires had burned an estimated 46,225 acres as of Wednesday morning, scorching 14,000 acres overnight, with one fire — dubbed the Hennessey Fire — spreading rapidly toward Vacaville, according to Cal Fire, which reported zero percent containment.

Casualties and damage update

At least 50 structures have been destroyed, 50 others damaged and 1,900 more are under threat. Roughly 575 firefighting personnel are battling the blazes and no firefighter injuries have yet been reported, Cal Fire said. There have been no reported casualties.

Evacuation orders and emergency shelters

Firefighters and law enforcement officials are asking people in impacted areas to closely follow evacuation orders. A “high-low” siren will be used to alert residents it is time to leave, Cal Fire said.

Because of the direction of the winds, areas to the south of active fires are of most concern, and most liable to be ordered to evacuate, officials said.

Solano County

For questions related to the LNU Lightning Fire evacuations in Solano County, call 707-784-1634 or 707-784-1635. Updated evacuation information can also be found on the Solano County Sheriff's Twitter feed. See a map of evacuation orders here.