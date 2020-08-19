Thousands Forced to Evacuate as Wildfires Rage From North Bay to Peninsula

Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate from the North Bay to the Peninsula early Wednesday as three major series of wildfires blazed across the Bay Area amid a heat wave now in its sixth day.

"Throughout the state of California right now, we are stretched thin for crews" because of the fires, said Will Powers, a Cal Fire spokesman. "Air resources have been stretched thin throughout the whole state."

On the outskirts of the Solano County city of Vacaville, police and firefighters went door to door late Tuesday and early Wednesday in a scramble to warn residents to evacuate as one of the eight blazes that are part of the LNU Lightning Complex raced toward the residential areas from the northwest. Fire officials said at least 50 structures were destroyed and 50 were damaged and that four people were injured.

The LNU Lightning Complex includes fires burning from the Sonoma County coast east across Napa County and Solano County. The blazes had burned a total 46,225 acres by early Wednesday. Most of the fires are burning in areas with limited access and steep terrain, making it difficult to get crews in. Fire crews were stretched too thin overnight to focus on more than immediate life-saving measures.