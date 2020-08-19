KQED is a proud member of
Thousands Forced to Evacuate as Wildfires Rage From North Bay to Peninsula
News

KQED News Staff and Wires
A home burns in Vacaville during the LNU Lightning Complex Fire in the early hours of Aug. 19, 2020. (OSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate from the North Bay to the Peninsula early Wednesday as three major series of wildfires blazed across the Bay Area amid a heat wave now in its sixth day.

"Throughout the state of California right now, we are stretched thin for crews" because of the fires, said Will Powers, a Cal Fire spokesman. "Air resources have been stretched thin throughout the whole state."

On the outskirts of the Solano County city of Vacaville, police and firefighters went door to door late Tuesday and early Wednesday in a scramble to warn residents to evacuate as one of the eight blazes that are part of the LNU Lightning Complex raced toward the residential areas from the northwest. Fire officials said at least 50 structures were destroyed and 50 were damaged and that four people were injured.

The LNU Lightning Complex includes fires burning from the Sonoma County coast east across Napa County and Solano County. The blazes had burned a total 46,225 acres by early Wednesday. Most of the fires are burning in areas with limited access and steep terrain, making it difficult to get crews in. Fire crews were stretched too thin overnight to focus on more than immediate life-saving measures.

In San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties, about 22,000 people were ordered to evacuate overnight due to the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire, burning in the Santa Cruz mountains, Cal Fire spokesman Jonathan Cox said. That fire quickly expanded to 10,000 acres overnight and is at 0% containment.

“Last night we saw a major increase in fire activity in both San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties,” Cox said Wednesday morning. “And we saw several of the fires merge together and make a significant run into Santa Cruz County.”

“This is a very active timber fire burning in two counties with a serious threat to both public safety and for structures that are out in front of it."

In the East Bay, a cluster of 20 separate lightning-sparked fires dubbed the SCU Lightning Complex threatened about 1,400 structures in rugged terrain with dense brush.

Those fires, burning in Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties have now burned 85,000 acres and are 5% contained. Two people have been injured.

The SCU Lightning Complex is burning in what's regarded as the Diablo Range, east of Mount Diablo, east of Fremont, and northeast of Mount Hamilton. The biggest fires are the Del Puerto, burning west of the town of Patterson along Del Puerto Canyon Road, and the Reservoir, just east of the Calaveras Reservoir.

This post will be updated.

This post includes reporting from The Associated Press and KQED's Dan Brekke and David Marks.