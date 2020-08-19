New Law Requires Ethnic Studies for All CSU Students

Governor Newsom has signed a bill into law requiring California State University students to take an ethnic studies class in order to graduate. Many professors support the law, but CSU opposes the law, saying it gives the state too much power over curriculum.

Reporter: Vanessa Rancaño, KQED

Report Finds Prison Officials Mishandled Pandemic

Public health officials and legal experts are reacting to the recent Office of Inspector General report that finds weaknesses in the way state prison officials initially handled the pandemic.

Reporter: Shannon Lin, KQED

State Releases Prisoners Early Without Adequate Reentry Support

In response to the spread of the coronavirus behind prison walls, California is releasing thousands of state prisoners early. Those getting freed are generally non-violent offenders with less than a year remaining on their sentences.

Guest: Judith Tata, Executive Director of the California Reentry Program