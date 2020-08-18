Half of All Detainees at Bakersfield ICE Facility Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

Kern County, where Mesa Verde is located, has one of the highest rates of COVID-19 in the state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chhabria also ordered rapid, point-of-care testing — instead of tests that must be sent to a lab — for dozens of detainees who had not yet been confirmed with the coronavirus as of late last week, to try to contain the outbreak.

Court documents showed the ICE office in Bakersfield received enough rapid test kits for all detainees at Mesa Verde as of Aug. 7, about a week after the first two men held at the facility were diagnosed with COVID-19.

But immigration officials opted for slower testing that did not provide results for days, said Emi MacLean, a plaintiff lawyer with the San Francisco Public Defender’s Office. The delay meant people who later were confirmed with COVID-19 slept in dorms with dozens others, she added.

“They made all of these excuses about why they couldn't use them, that it was too burdensome for their health care staff,” MacLean said. “If that is not a sign of callous disregard for the lives of people in their custody, I don’t know what is.”

An ICE spokesman declined to comment “due to pending litigation.” GEO also declined to provide more information.

Chhabria’s orders are in response to a lawsuit by detainees at Mesa Verde and another detention center north of Sacramento. Detainees argued the crowded jail-like facilities didn’t allow for social distancing.

Since then, the judge has ordered more than 130 people released from Mesa Verde, while ICE has opted to let out dozens more after reviewing their criminal and immigration histories.

A similar lawsuit targeting California’s largest detention center in Adelanto, which is also owned and operated by GEO, has resulted in a district court in Los Angeles ordering ICE to release at least 17 people so far, said Ahilan Arulanantham, an ACLU attorney in that case.

But that court has not yet directed ICE to conduct widespread testing for COVID-19 at the facility, which has about 800 detainees, he said.

"What has happened at Mesa Verde shows that, ultimately, there is no safe way to continue to imprison a large number of immigrants in the conditions that ICE puts them in," Arulanantham said. "It worries me that the same undetected spread could already be happening in Adelanto and other places where no widespread testing has occurred."