California Eviction Moratorium Passes Key Committee While Sept. 1 Deadline Looms

A state bill that would ban evictions for missing rent across California is closer to final passage after it passed through the state's Senate Judiciary Committee, Tuesday.

Assembly Bill 1436, authored by Assemblymember David Chiu, D-San Francisco, passed the committee with 6-0, with three abstentions. The bill is expected to be heard by the full senate next week, as millions of Californians face losing their homes.

If enacted, AB 1436 would halt evictions for nonpayment of rent due to pandemic-related hardships until 90 days after the current state of emergency is lifted, or through April 2021, whichever is earlier. It would also provide mortgage forbearance, essentially delaying payments, for landlords and homeowners.

Meanwhile, negotiations continue between Chiu's office and the state senators who authored Senate Bill 1410, including Sen. Anna M. Caballero, D–Salinas. SB 1410 would offer tax credits to landlords to fill unpaid rent and enjoys the backing of statewide property owners and manager groups.

Finding a compromise between the two bills — which represent conflicting concerns of tenants, landlords and property owners — is largely seen as a path forward for rental and housing protections statewide.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said today that as the legislative session nears its end, those negotiations are ongoing. "We've been able to establish the areas of agreement. Now we're starting to focus on those areas of disagreement."