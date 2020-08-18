Independent System Operator "Dropped the Ball" Says Board Member

Governor Newsom Orders Investigation Following Heat-Wave Power Outages

Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an investigation into why the state’s electrical grid wasn’t ready for a heat wave-related surge in power demand over the weekend.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

ISO "Dropped the Ball" Says Board Member

The state didn’t end up calling for blackouts yesterday thanks in part to Californians conserving energy. The non-profit that makes that call is the California Independent System Operator. It's responsible for distributing the electricity purchased by utilities.

Guest: Severin Borenstein, ISO Board of a Governors

California Sues Trump Administration Over Post Office

California has already sued the Trump Administration more than 95 times, and the state’s Attorney General is looking to add one more suit to the list. This time over the US Post Office.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED