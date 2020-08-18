Local Sanders Delegates Have Mixed Feelings After First Night of Democratic Convention

Yet, there were still elements that have become commonplace at conventions, like former primary rivals coming together to support the nominee. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders continued that tradition Monday night as he gave a rousing speech in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden, the party's presumptive nominee.

"The future of our democracy is at stake. The future of our economy is at stake. The future of our planet is at stake," Sanders said during his remote speech. "We must come together, defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president."

Sanders said the party's platform, while not as progressive as he would like, still makes progress. But most importantly, Sanders said, President Trump must be removed from office.

"My friends, the price of failure is just too great to imagine," Sanders said.

It was a message that resonated with Sanders delegate Mark Malouf. The two-time Sanders delegate from Sonoma County said defeating Trump is the priority.

"It's not because we're particularly thrilled about Joe Biden. I'm not really on the same page as him politically," he said. "But, that's how politics works in this country."