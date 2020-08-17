Newsom Orders Investigation of Heat Wave Power Outages

Gov. Gavin Newsom called Monday for an investigation into why the agency that manages the state's power grid imposed two nights of rolling blackouts over the weekend.

Newsom's directive was accompanied by an emergency order allowing some large energy users, including ships anchored in the state's ports, to use generator power instead of drawing electricity from the state's overstretched grid.

Even as the governor explained his directives during a noon media briefing, officials with the California Independent System Operator were saying in a separate public meeting that rotating power outages were likely in some parts of the state as early as 3 p.m. Monday.

That outages would be a replay of rolling blackouts that CAISO ordered Friday and Saturday evening as the agency struggled to contend with a surge in power demand amid a siege of extremely high temperatures across most of the state.

PG&E blacked out about 220,000 customers on both evenings as part of the rotating outages.

"These blackouts, which occurred without prior warning or enough time for preparation, are unacceptable and unbefitting of the nation’s largest and most innovative state,” Newsom wrote in a letter to Marybel Batjer, president of the California Public Utilities Commission, Stephen Berberich, president and CEO of the independent system operator, and David Hochschild, chair of the California Energy Commission.

“Residents, communities and other governmental organizations did not receive sufficient warning that these de-energizations could occur," Newsom wrote. "Collectively, energy regulators failed to anticipate this event and to take necessary actions to ensure reliable power to Californians. This cannot stand. California residents and businesses deserve better from their government.”