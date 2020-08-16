For 2nd Night in Row, Heat Wave Triggers Power Emergency and Order for Rolling Blackouts

The California Independent System Operator, the agency that manages the state's complex power grid, had expressed optimism as late as 4:30 p.m. that no emergency declaration would be necessary.

An emergency Friday night — formally known as a Stage 3 System Emergency — had prompted PG&E and other major utilities to conduct rotating blackouts in their service areas. The rolling outages were the first imposed in the state since the electricity deregulation crisis of 2001.

In the Bay Area, the most extensive Friday night outages took place in the North Bay. PG&E said those outages affected about 220,000 customers.

Saturday night's Stage 3 emergency occurred as most of California endured a second straight day of triple-digit temperatures. The demand for air-conditioning across the state drove consumption levels nearly as high as they had been on Friday.

Although CAISO had issued a series of warnings and alerts throughout the Saturday that the reserve generating capacity needed to maintain grid stability might be insufficient, the situation seemed to have eased by late afternoon.

Earlier in the afternoon, CAISO spokeswoman Anne Gonzales said in a phone interview that the agency's operations team believed "we’ll meet power needs without going into an emergency."

But at 6:15 p.m., the agency issued a Stage 2 alert as demand stayed relatively high and supply fell with the daily drop in solar power available to the grid.

At 6:27 p.m., CAISO issued its Stage 3 emergency notice and ordered PG&E and others to reduce demand through rotating outages. Then at 6:47 p.m., the alert was reduced to Stage 2 again, allowing PG&E to begin the process of restoring power to blacked-out customers.