A Chicano Takeover of Catalina Island + California Love

So much of the activism we’re seeing right now around racial justice has roots in radical movements that erupted in California –– The United Farm Workers, The Black Panther Party, the Asian American Political Alliance, the Native American occupation of Alcatraz. In August 1972, another occupation kind of flew under the radar here in California. A Chicano activist group called the Brown Berets camped out on Catalina Island for three weeks, demanding that undeveloped land be turned into housing. The California Report Magazine’s intern Ariella Markowitz grew up on Catalina, but she only recently learned about this slice of the island’s history, and says it feels more relevant now than ever.

LAist Studio's new podcast “California Love” features Walter Thompson-Hernández, a former New York Times writer, as he returns to Los Angeles and reflects on the complexity of his hometown. Part memoir, part love letter to the City of Angels, the podcast revisits the childhood pals he used to tag buildings with, lessons he learned from his immigrant mother, and explores how race and identity have always shaped his life and work. Host Sasha Khokha talks with Thompson-Hernández about their shared hometown in an extended interview and preview of the series, featuring excerpts from several episodes.