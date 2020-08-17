Scorching Heat Sets off Power Outages Across California

Hundreds of thousands of people across California lost power beginning Friday evening and again on Saturday as hot temperatures became unbearable. The California Independent Systems Operator, instructed utilities to power down parts of the system.

'Firenado' Spotted as Crews Battle Blazes Throughout State

Observers of the Loyalton Fire in the Tahoe National Forest reported a fire-induced tornado on on Saturday. That blaze is one of several burning throughout the state, and firefighters have yet to gain any ground on it. Meanwhile, the River Fire in Monterey County has burned 2,000 acres and four fire fighters have been injured battling the blaze.

Federal Court Strikes Down California's Ban on High-Capacity Magazines

State Attorney General Xavier Becerra says his office is reviewing a decision by the 9th Circuit of the Court of Appeals that struck down California's ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines. A three-judge panel ruled on Friday that the blanket ban is an unconstitutional violation of the 2nd amendment.

Democratic Party National Convention Kicks Off Tonight — from a Distance

The Democratic Party begins its national convention tonight, and what was supposed to be a massive gathering in Milwaukee is now a dramatically pared down event.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED