California Senator Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's pick for vice president. Marisa and Scott discuss the selection and the rollout of the Democratic ticket. Then, former Congresswoman Katie Hill joins to discuss her resignation from Congress last fall, her political action committee to elect more (Democratic) women to office, the media's coverage of female candidates and why she decided to stay in Washington D.C.
'I Can't Just Go Away': Katie Hill Charts Path Forward after Resigning from Congress
SANTA CLARITA, CA - NOVEMBER 06: Democratic Congressional candidate Katie Hill waves to supporters at her election night party in California's 25th Congressional district on November 6, 2018 in Santa Clarita, California. Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Steve Knight is competing against Hill for his seat in the district in a very close race. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images) (Mario Tama/Getty Images)
