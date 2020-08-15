Two California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation prison guards are posted to each incarcerated COVID-19 patient in UCSF's ICU, yet family members are restricted to Zoom calls.

The daughter of one patient says she and her father were denied even that.

It's astounding (but not surprising) that CDCR requires two guards to watch each of the scores of incarcerated people who are intubated and sedated while suffering from COVID-19 in intensive care units.

Even more disturbing is realizing that it's not always the same two guards with a given patient.

The state prison agency admitted in it's own report that prison staff are the "main vector" for infections.

And now they're hanging out at the ICU guarding people suffering from a deadly virus.