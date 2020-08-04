Pandemic Prisons

From a prison transfer that led to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at San Quentin to admitting that its staff are the "main vector" for infecting incarcerated people, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is under fire for botching its response to the pandemic.

There are well over 8,000 confirmed cases of incarcerated people infected with COVID-19 and nearly 50 deaths throughout the California prison system.

As of Monday afternoon, 21 people locked up at San Quentin had died of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, CDCR appears to still be dragging its feet when it comes to testing all prison staff.