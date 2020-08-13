Hughes Lake Fire Forces Evacuations North of L.A.

This morning in rural north L.A. County, west of Palmdale, hundreds of firefighters are battling the Lake Hughes Fire. It’s scorched approximately 10,000 acres and is zero percent contained. Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for residents in the area.

Uber Threatens Temporary Shut Down to Avoid Paying Overtime and Unemployment

Uber and Lyft drivers in California could become employees of those companies instead of contract workers in 8 days because of a court injunction involving lawsuit brought by the state attorney general against the companies. Uber and Lyft are using their network of customers and drivers to fight the ruling

Reporter: Sam Harnett, KQED

Farmstand Thrives as Rural Residents Shop Closer to Home

The COVID-19 pandemic and the state of the economy have disrupted the food supply chain across the state. In rural Plumas county, a farm stand is helping to reduce food insecurity by offering fresh produce on the honor system.

Reporters: Nina Sparling, KQED, and Tessa Paoli