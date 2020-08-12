KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Kamala Harris Makes History as Joe Biden's Running Mate
Morning Report

Kamala Harris Makes History as Joe Biden's Running Mate

KQED News Staff
 (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Kamala Harris Makes History as Joe Biden's Running Mate

Joe Biden has picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential  running mate.  It’s the first time ever that a woman of color will be on a major party presidential ticket and the first time that a California Democrat will also be at the top of  such a ticket.
Guest: Scott Shafer, KQED

Californians Support of Black Lives Matter Movement Grows

Harris’ nomination comes as Californians are increasingly concerned about race relations in the state — and supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement. That’s according to a new survey out this week from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. 
Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Android Phones Now Come With Earthquake Alert

Millions of Android smartphones users in California will now receive automatic alerts from an earthquake early warning system. Bay Area tech giant Google announced that earthquake warnings are now fully integrated with its operating system.
Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED

Sponsored