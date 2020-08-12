Kamala Harris Makes History as Joe Biden's Running Mate

Joe Biden has picked California Senator Kamala Harris to be his vice-presidential running mate. It’s the first time ever that a woman of color will be on a major party presidential ticket and the first time that a California Democrat will also be at the top of such a ticket.

Guest: Scott Shafer, KQED

Californians Support of Black Lives Matter Movement Grows

Harris’ nomination comes as Californians are increasingly concerned about race relations in the state — and supportive of the Black Lives Matter movement. That’s according to a new survey out this week from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Android Phones Now Come With Earthquake Alert

Millions of Android smartphones users in California will now receive automatic alerts from an earthquake early warning system. Bay Area tech giant Google announced that earthquake warnings are now fully integrated with its operating system.

Reporter: Kevin Stark, KQED