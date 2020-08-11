Coming Not-Soon-Enough: Harris v. Pence

California Sen. Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor and experienced politician who was born in Oakland, is Joe Biden's pick for vice president.

Harris becomes the first Black or Asian American woman to be a vice presidential candidate for a major political party, and has stood out with her prosecutorial style in debates and in Congress.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until Oct. 7 to see Sen. Harris eviscerate Mike Pence.

I only hope the Commission on Presidential Debates adds 35 or so more debates for the vice presidential candidates.