CA Public Health Director Resigns Following Data Errors

There’s much speculation about the resignation of California's top public health director last weekend, but Governor Gavin Newsom is staying tight-lipped. Her departure comes after a glitch in a disease tracking system that delayed the processing of data from hundreds of thousands of COVID 19 test results.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Excluding Undocumented People From CARES Act Cost The US Economy Big

Undocumented people were not eligible to receive $1200 federal stimulus checks earlier this year. A new study from UCLA found that excluding this community from federal relief through the CARES Act cost the United States economy ten billion dollars in potential economic activity.

Reporter: Nina Sparling, KQED

Advocates Say Curtailing the Census Targets Latino and Immigrant Communities

Conducting the 2020 U.S. Census during a pandemic isn’t easy, especially in California’s poorer and immigrant communities. But Trump Administration critics say the administration is making it even harder to get an accurate count by cutting the amount of time census workes will spend going door to door.

Guest: Lizette Escobedo, director of the national census program at the NALEO Educational Fund