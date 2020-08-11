KQED Announces Layoffs, Blames Coronavirus Pandemic for Budget Shortfall

KQED announced Monday it is laying off 20 staff members, representing 5.5% of its workforce, while a handful of other employees had their hours reduced. KQED's senior leadership blamed a sharp decline in corporate sponsorship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email to staff, KQED President and CEO Michael Isip said the recent implementation of a number of cost-saving measures were not enough to offset the need to lay off some staff in time for the next fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. Those measures included compensation cuts of roughly 12% taken by the senior leadership team this fiscal year.

The layoffs and other cost-saving measures aim to address a projected $7.1 million budget gap.

KQED's science department took the biggest hit among the organization's content divisions, losing three journalists who have helped lead KQED’s coronavirus coverage. Science staffers not laid off will be folded into other divisions of the newsroom, though senior management declined to provide specifics on strategic organizational changes made as part of this announcement.

Altogether, according to senior management, five journalists were affected. One producer and one part-time managing editor were laid off. Three limited-term temporary staff will have their assignments end about one month earlier than planned.

A breakdown of the 15 other layoffs across the organization was not provided by senior leadership.