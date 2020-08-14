State Lawmakers Scramble as Eviction Ban Set to End

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting job losses, courts in California placed a stop on evictions and foreclosures. But evictions will soon resume again unless state lawmakers can figure out a solution.

Reporter: Joe Fitzgerald Rodriguez

COVID Diaries: California's State Library Documents the Pandemic

California's State Library has started the California COVID Diaries, an on-going project to collect and display items from Californians about what they've seen and experienced during the pandemic.

Guest: California's State Librarian Greg Lucas

San Diego County to Begin Free Testing for People Crossing Border

Many people continue to travel between San Diego and Tijuana daily. Now the people crossing the border can get a coronavirus test without an appointment.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS