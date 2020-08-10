California's Top Public Health Official Resigns, No Reason Given

California's top public health official has resigned, just days after the state announced a fix for a glitch that had caused a lag in reporting coronavirus test results used to make decisions about reopening businesses and schools.

Dr. Sonia Angell said in a resignation letter made public late Sunday that she's departing from her role as director and state public health officer at the California Department of Public Health.

Her letter to staff, released by the California Health and Human Services Agency, did not give a specific reason for her departure. Angell often appeared during news conferences about California's response to the pandemic alongside Gov. Gavin Newsom, who had appointed her to the dual roles.

In a statement, Newsom thanked Angell "for her service to the state and her work to help steer our public health system during this global pandemic, while never losing sight of the importance of health equity."

Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis said he was saddened and surprised by the announcement, but applauded Dr. Angell's work steering public health policy for the whole state.