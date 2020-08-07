COVID-19 Cases Top 200,000 in Los Angeles County

Los Angeles County has the highest number of reported COVID-19 cases of any county in the U.S. Since January, the coronavirus has killed 4,869 people in L.A. County. That makes it the second leading cause of death after coronary heart disease and far deadlier than the flu.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Santa Cruz Farmworkers

For the first time since the pandemic started, COVID-19 outbreaks have been documented at agricultural workplaces in Santa Cruz.

Reporter: Hannah Hagemann, KQED

Judge Orders Weekly COVID-19 Testing for Detainees at Mesa Verde

A federal judge in San Francisco has ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to test for COVID all detainees at a facility in Bakersfield. That’s after at least nine people held there were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

Disability-Rights Group Sues to Move People out of San Bernadino Psychiatric Hospital

About 115 patients and 150 staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Patton Hospital in San Bernadino. An Oakland-based disability rights group is suing the state to move people out of the psychiatric hospital.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

California Counties Allowed Fewer Polling Places this Election

Senate Bill 423 from Democratic State Senator Tom Umberg (D-Santa Ana) allows counties to consolidate voting locations if they allow at least three days of early, in-person voting.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

State Lawmakers Push to Remove Racist Language from Property Records

Some Democratic state lawmakers are proposing a system that removes racist language from property records whenever a property is sold or transferred.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio

'Everyday was on Repeat' Healthcare Workers Confront Isolation of the Pandemic

For the last five months doctors have seemed unflappable as they confront daily horrors that most of us can’t imagine. They've become our heroes, but now they’re exhausted.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, The California Report