COVID-19 Outbreak Hits Santa Cruz Farmworkers

For the first time since the pandemic started, COVID-19 outbreaks have been documented at agricultural workplaces in Santa Cruz.

Reporter: Hannah Hagemann, KQED



California Counties to have Fewer Polling Places this Election

Senate Bill 423 from Democratic State Senator Tom Umberg (D-Santa Ana) allows counties to consolidate voting locations if they allow at least three days of early, in-person voting.

Reporter: Guy Marzorati, KQED

Judge Orders Weekly COVID-19 Testing for Detainees at Mesa Verde

A federal judge in San Francisco has ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to test for COVID all detainees at a facility in Bakersfield. That’s after at least nine people held there were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Reporter: Farida Jhabvala Romero, KQED

State Lawmakers Push to Remove Racist Language from Property Records

Some Democratic state lawmakers are proposing a system that removes racist language from property records whenever a property is sold or transferred.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio