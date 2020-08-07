Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talks with Scott and Marisa about the re-started NBA season and the league's response to the Black Lives Matter movement. He also discusses this week's deadly explosion in his birthplace of Beirut, his family's long history in the Middle East, and how he continues to learn from his players.
Political Breakdown
Steve Kerr on Beirut, the NBA Restart and Learning from His Players
29 min
Steve Kerr on Political Breakdown, with Scott Shafer and Marisa Lagos.
Sponsored