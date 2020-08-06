Lawmakers Demand Immediate Unemployment Reform

There are new demands for immediate reform at the state’s Employment Development Department which is in charge of providing unemployment benefits to Californians who’ve lost their jobs. Those demands are coming from more than 60 California lawmakers.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED

Nancy Pelosi Calls For Extension Of Federal Unemployment Benefits

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says additional unemployment payments for people who lost their jobs because of COVID are crucial as the country tries to deal with the economic fallout of the pandemic.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Advocates Say Early End to Census Strategically Targets Under-Resourced Communities

The U.S. census bureau will now end its counting efforts on September 30th, a month earlier than previously announced. this puts local census efforts in San Diego, already constrained by the pandemic, under even more pressure to get the count done quickly and accurately.

Reporter: Max Rivlin-Nadler, KPBS

Local Business Owners Bring Entire Staff To Mission District Testing Site

In San Francisco's Mission District activists convinced public health officials to set up a pop-up testing site after research revealed that Latinos make up 15% of the city's population, but half of all its COVID cases. The owners of a local tortilla business recently brought their entire staff to get tested together.

Guests: Theresa Pasion and Aida Ibarra, Owners, La Palma Mexicatessan