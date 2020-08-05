CA Attorney General Urges Feds to Expand Production of Remdesivir

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has sent a letter to federal health officials, urging them to allow other companies to manufacture and distribute the Remdesivir. Doctors say the antiviral drug is one of the few treatments that benefits patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Reporter: Peter Arcuni, KQED

Data is Power for Latino Activists Fighting for More COVID-19 Testing

Early in the pandemic, we thought anybody could get coronavirus. We now know your odds depend a lot on things like where you live and how much money you make. In San Francisco’s Mission District, which is among the hardest hit in the city, community activists with the Latino Task Force have set up a pop-up COVID-19 testing site on the street.

Guest: Jon Jacobo, COVID-19 Latino Task Force